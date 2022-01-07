The Batman Fan Makes Batman Forever Poster Homage

The last time The Riddler was the central antagonist of a Batman movie was in 1995, when Jim Carrey played the role in Batman Forever. The film centered on an established Batman (Val Kilmer), squaring off with Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and The Riddler, and featured one of the most aggressive promotional campaigns in movie history up to that point. So with The Batman coming up, and Paul Dano’s Riddler serving as the villainous foil for Robert Pattinson’s Batman, it’s not surprising that a creative fan took the chance to create a poster for The Batman that evokes the look and feel of the Batman Forever posters.

For good measure, the. caption on the Instagram post from @MessyPandas has a perfectly retro caption. The lyrics attached to the poster are from “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal, a hit single that appeared on the Batman Forever soundtrack.

Batman Forever has been surprisingly in the headlines quite a bit over the course of the last year; its director, Hollywood icon Joel Schumacher, passed away in June of 2020, and shortly thereafter, rumors started to circulate that Warner Bros. had in its possession a “director’s cut” of Batman Forever, which was longer, and darker in tone. Some fans have advocated for an HBO Max release for the movie.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.