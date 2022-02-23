The Batman Hot Wheels 1:10 Scale R/C Batmobile Returns With a More Affordable Model

Fans are loving the badass Batmobile that’s set to debut in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, so it’s no surprise that Mattel’s high-end remote-control replica sold out back in October despite the $500 price tag. If that was too rich for your blood, you’ll be happy to know that they’ve developed a vastly more affordable version that will be available to order starting on February 24th at 9am PST / 12pm EST. Everything that you need to know to get your hands on one can be found right here.

First off, let’s talk about the $500 Batmobile that Mattel offered last year. It was a 1:10 scale vehicle that included movie accurate details like a full interior, a working suspension, light and sound effects, a removable 6-inch Batman figure, a diorama plinth of the Batcave with a Bat-Signal light-show switch, and more. Here’s the full breakdown:

Specs: 5.3in (H) x 19.5in (L) x 9.6in (D)

Charge Time: 3 hours

Play Time: 20-25 minutes

Top Speed: 13-15 mph

Remote-control replica of the hero vehicle of The Batman franchise, features a true-to-movie sculpt and deco that’s both sleek and stealth just like the Caped Crusader himself

This replica features rear-wheel drive with a real, working suspension

Full-function remote control has a pistol-grip and wheel steering for maximum precision when driving

Water vapor and color-change LEDs provide an authentic rear-jet glow as The Batman Batmobile speeds into the darkness

Interior features three-dimensional lighted instrumentation, a steering wheel and shifter that moves as appropriate and full detailed seats for ultimate collectability

Removable 6″ Batman action figure comes seated in the driver’s seat and can be positioned to “drive” the vehicle as if moving the steering wheel and shifting gears

Comes with a plinth that’s straight out of the Batcave – push the Bat-Signal to illuminate the monitors and initiate a fully scripted light show with additional visual and audio effects

As noted, the premium version of Hot Wheels’ R/C The Batman Batmobile is sold out, but you can still grab it here on eBay if you’re willing to pay double for it. That said, the new version will also be 1:10 scale but will come without all of the extras that were available with the premium version. It will be priced at $100 when it launches here at Mattel Creations on February 24th at 9am PST /12pm EST. When that version sells out, you should be able to find it via the eBay link listed above as well. A full breakdown of specs for the new Hot Wheels R/C Batmobile can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

The BATMAN The Original Batmobile is a 1:10 scale replica of the super hero vehicle from The Batman franchise, featuring a pistol grip, full-function remote control.

This remote-control Batmobile® is fast -reaching speeds up to 10mph -and can handle tougher terrains thanks to its suspension and rear-wheel drive.

The full-function vehicle recharges via the included USB cable for 20 minutes of continuous play per charge.

With front headlights and rear-jet exhaust glow, it looks awesome in light or darkness.

There’s even space to fit most 7″ action figure inside to enhance the storytelling authenticity.

Vehicle measures 19.5 in x 9.6 in x 5.3 in; comes with 1 controller (requires 2 AA batteries) and 1 USB cable

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile #2

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile #3

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile #4

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile #5