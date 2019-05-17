DC

DC Fans React to Robert Pattinson Reportedly Being Cast as The Batman

The nerd world got the news of a lifetime today, when it was revealed that Robert Pattinson is reportedly being eyed to play the titular role in The Batman.

The film, which will be written and directed by Matt Reeves, is expected to follow a younger iteration of Bruce Wayne, as he chases down an entirely new kind of mystery.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader in a recent interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

While some reports have indicated that Pattinson might not have completely landed the role yet, it’s safe to say that social media is already pretty on board with him playing the caped crusader. Plus, given Pattinson’s past roles in the Twilight and Harry Potter franchise, there have been some pretty great opportunities for tongue-in-cheek takes on the subject. Here are just a few of our favorites.

