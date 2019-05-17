DC Fans React to Robert Pattinson Reportedly Being Cast as The Batman

The nerd world got the news of a lifetime today, when it was revealed that Robert Pattinson is reportedly being eyed to play the titular role in The Batman.

The film, which will be written and directed by Matt Reeves, is expected to follow a younger iteration of Bruce Wayne, as he chases down an entirely new kind of mystery.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader in a recent interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

While some reports have indicated that Pattinson might not have completely landed the role yet, it’s safe to say that social media is already pretty on board with him playing the caped crusader. Plus, given Pattinson’s past roles in the Twilight and Harry Potter franchise, there have been some pretty great opportunities for tongue-in-cheek takes on the subject. Here are just a few of our favorites.

Veeery Interesting

#HYPE

Best news I’ve gotten in a while, god I’m PUMPED. #TheBatman https://t.co/eIpRKXOh7R — Gage Roberts (@gageywavy) May 17, 2019

Props

LET’S GOOOO. Robert Pattinson is one of the best working actors today. Anyone who replies negatively to this news is still stuck on the 10 year old Twilight series and hasn’t watched any of his work since. #TheBatman 🦇 https://t.co/e4UjgGaZOH — Josue Hernandez (@videojosue) May 17, 2019

Years in the Making

Cedric Diggory fulfilling his destiny https://t.co/wdElBLvpAl — lol Giants. (@Capace17) May 17, 2019

Get Ready

ROBERT PATTINSON AS BATMAN ARMY RISE!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BsaR56PLmp — daniel (@slayonetta) May 17, 2019

*Slow Clap*

Dammit Matt Reeves, you were supposed to make a Batman movie, not a Man-Bat movie.



(vampire joke I’ll see myself out) https://t.co/A7r8JqQ6c5 — Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) May 17, 2019

It’s Canon

the joker: walks into a room

robert pattinson as batman: pic.twitter.com/ITf9sUwCmx — loki’s gay rights over joe russo’s gay rights (@pussyinduIgence) May 17, 2019

You Can Never Win

So, that petition to fire Robert Pattinson from the Batman role should be posted in a few minutes. — Michael Ruiz (@TheMichaelRuiz) May 17, 2019

A Good Point

there’s gonna be a million Twilight jokes over the next 48 hours, but let’s be honest



Batman: Twilight

Batman: New Moon

Batman: Eclipse

Batman: Breaking Dawn



all totally believable subtitles no one would bat an eye at (there’s your goddamn joke) — (((World’s Most Muted Man))) (@AnAndyPaul) May 17, 2019

Perfection