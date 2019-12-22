Robert Pattinson Has Begun The Batman Rehearsals

Robert Pattinson’s transformation into Batman has begun. A new profile of the actor by The Guardian reveals that Pattinson has begun rehearsals for The Batman. Based on the piece, it sounds like Pattinson isn’t happy with where he is with the character yet, but he admits that he’s his own worst critic in that regard. At the same time, he spoke again about what drew him to playing DC’s Dark Knight. “I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why… I just really wanted it.” He goes on to say that the role has a “power… everyone is attracted to it. It’s an unidentifiable thing.”

Pattinson is rehearsing in the same studio where he filmed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He says it’s the first time he’s worked in a studio in “like, forever.” It’s also the first time he’s played a major character with built-in expectations since he wrapped on the Twilight franchise in 2012. Playing Batman, the experience of being in that kind of role is coming back to him. “I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation,” he says. “Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, Pattinson expressed an eagerness to begin work on the role in earnest. “I love the kind of history of the part,” Pattinson says. “I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes… I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard as also rumored to be cast in the film.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.