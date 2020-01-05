The Batman: New Set Photos Show Off Gotham City

2020 is bringing a lot for DC fans to enjoy, from the release of Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 to epic comics and television shows. The new year is also expected to bring updates for one of the company’s most highly-anticipated movies, The Batman, as the film is set to begin production in the near future. While we have yet to see any of the film’s ensemble cast on set, a new series of photos showcase a bit of the world they’ll be inhabiting. The photos, which you can check out below, show police cars and news vans covered in Gotham City branding.

As Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN film begins production over in London, set photos have surfaced showcasing the Gotham City police department, police cars, & news vans. It’s happening y’all… #TheBatman🦇 #TheBatmanIsComing🦇 pic.twitter.com/fJDlEIQjje — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 5, 2020

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright lined up to play Jim Gordon. The film will be directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, who has a unique approach for how he wants to portray Gotham City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.” Reeves previously revealed. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

What do you think of the latest look at The Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.