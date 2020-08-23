The Batman: First Look at Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon

✖

Saturday was a big day for fans thanks to DC FanDome, but the global fan event saved the biggest and boldest moments for last with The Batman panel. The panel revealed the first footage from the extremely highly anticipated standalone film as shared by director and co-writer Matt Reeves and in it gave fans some incredible looks at the characters in the film and not just Robert Pattinson's Batman, either. The trailer gave fans their first look at Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon as well.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

One of the first actors publicly cast in The Batman, Wright has previously expressed excitement at being part of the film and has even described it as being the "next evolution" of Batman stories.

"My take is — the way I explain what we're doing is, like with any film, we're working together to create a mood, to create an idea, a setting, a tone," Wright said. "This is the next evolution since 1939 when these stories began. This is the next evolution of Gotham. So, I am working off the stage [director] Matt [Reeves] is providing and also working off what [star] Robert [Pattinson] is doing. We are trying to create something together that is our own but is also Batman."

Wright also previously teased how they were making a gritty and real Gotham, something fans got their first taste of with the footage released at DC FanDome.

"The way that I kind of explained what we’re doing is that like with any film, we're working together to create a mood, to create an idea, a setting, a tone. That’s all being led of course by Matt Reeves," Wright said. "He's created this vision for this thing that, of course, is the next evolution, you know, since 1939 when these stories began. This is the next evolution of Gotham. I'm working off of the stage that Matt has provided and also working off of what Robert [Pattinson] is doing. We're trying to create something together that is, you know, that’s our own but is also Batman."

In addition to Wright, The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.