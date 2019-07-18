Matt Reeves’ The Batman Production Start Date Reportedly Revealed

Now that Matt Reeves‘ Batman trilogy has found its Dark Knight in the form of actor Robert Pattinson, production on the highly-anticipated new franchise can finally begin. There are still a lot of other roles to cast, and Pattinson needs to complete filming on his next movie, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, but the start of The Batman is in sight. With cinematographer Robert Richardson in place to shoot the film, it looks as though Reeves and his team now have a firm date in mind to get cameras rolling.

According to The GWW, production on The Batman will begin on January 13th in London, England. This will give Pattinson more than enough time to finish Tenet, and also work through any potential pre-production tasks necessary for the role of Bruce Wayne. This also provides Reeves plenty of time to round out his Gotham City cast.

There’s no telling what other DC characters will be included in Reeves’ take on the iconic character (save for Alfred and Jim Gordon because you can’t tell a Batman story without them), but rumors have suggested that villains like Penguin and Catwoman will be involved.

After a scene-stealing turn in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and a major role in the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw, Vanessa Kirby’s name has started to become associated with Catwoman. Whether the rumblings of this casting came from hopeful fans or real sources remains to be seen, but Kirby maintains that she doesn’t know anything about it, though she’d absolutely love to take on Selina Kyle if given the opportunity.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Kirby told ET. “Are you kidding?! I would love to be Catwoman. Oh my god, it would be a dream…Oh my god are you kidding? I have to do lots of squats. I mean, literally, lots of squats.”

The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.