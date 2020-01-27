The Batman Director Announces Official Start of Production With New Teaser

Production on Warner Brothers’ The Batman is officially underway. Filmmaker Matt Reeves took to Twitter to share an image of the director’s slate he’ll be using for the production, marking the official first day of production. Previous set photos had surfaced of the production, thought to show the likes of Colin Farrell as The Penguin. After Reeves’ latest tweet, it would appear that means those set photos were either of rehearsals of some sort or the second unit getting additional photography.

The movie is set to include an ensemble cast from Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman) to Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), and Paul Dano (The Riddler). Reeves himself has previously said the film will be a noir-driven tale focusing on Wayne’s earliest days as the world’s greatest detective.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” the filmmaker said in a previous interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that.”

He added, “He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The slate Reeves tweeted an image of also appears to draw inspiration from the Batman Beyond cartoon, although it’s unclear if the series will have an impact on the story or if it’s just a styling choice. Other castmates attached to the film include Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jayme Lawson. The movie is currently scheduled to fly into theaters June 25, 2021.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.