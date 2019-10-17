The Batman: Robert Pattinson Reveals What Excites Him About the Character

The opportunity to play one of the most well-known superheroes of all time might be enough reason for someone to sign on to play Batman, but according to The Batman star Robert Pattinson, what most excites him about the opportunity is the chance to play a character with a twisted sense of morality. Interestingly, one of the more controversial interpretations of the character came in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as the Caped Crusader was seemingly murdering criminals, leading to a backlash from some fans and characters in the film, so while we won’t expect to see that brutality in the new movie, we shouldn’t expect The Batman to shy away from Bruce Wayne’s darkness.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off,” Pattinson shared with The New York Times. “He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.”

Batman v Superman star Ben Affleck was originally attached to write, direct, and star in an upcoming solo Batman film, only to slowly detach himself from the DC Extended Universe and confirm his retirement from the franchise earlier this year. His early hints at the film, and various comments after Matt Reeves took over the film, have teased that the solo film will focus on the early days of the character and serve more as a detective story than as a superhero spectacle.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves revealed earlier this year. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is slated to land in theaters on June 25, 2021.

