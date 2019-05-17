Listen to Robert Pattinson Say “I’m Batman”

Once Ben Affleck officially confirmed that he was leaving the role of Batman behind ahead of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the Internet ignited with speculation over who could be the person to take over the role. While Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce who will do so, various reports have claimed that Robert Pattinson is the man for the job, though other reports note that Nicholas Hoult is still in the running. As we all wait to get official confirmation, one fan of the Twilight series posted an audio clip from one of the films’ commentary tracks where Pattinson utters the iconic “I’m Batman” line.

Check it out below:

In the clip, Pattinson and co-star Kristen Stewart are mocking a scene from the film where his character surprises Stewart’s, causing them to both speak in hushed whispers. As they’re laughing, Pattinson mimics Christian Bale’s Batman from Batman Begins to say, “I’m Batman.”

It’s possible that this could be a hint of things to come, or it could be the only glimpse we’ll get at Pattinson uttering the line if Hoult ends up taking the role.

Pattinson’s name has been attached to the project for months, but it was a report from Variety claiming that Pattinson had scored the role that seemingly confirmed the deal, given the outlet’s track record with confirming casting news. Countless outlets began running the news as fact, only for Deadline, another trusted source, to claim the deal wasn’t official and that Hoult was still a possibility.

Response to the news was divisive, as many audiences only know Pattinson from the Twilight saga, which might not be the best representation of what he could do with the DC Comics character, yet most of his subsequent projects, like Good Time, High Life, and Damsel, have displayed his diverse talents, which excited another faction of fans.

Another issue some fans took was citing that Pattinson was too young for the role, though Reeves previously detailed what to expect from his film.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Stay tuned for details on The Batman, which is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

