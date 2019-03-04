‘The Batman’ to Feature at Least 4 Different Villains

We still don’t know much about the new Batman movie, except that Ben Affleck has departed the DC Comics universe and that writer/director Matt Reeves plans to focus on a detective story that will push the Caped Crusader to his limits. But a new rumor suggests the Dark Knight will be facing more than one threat in the upcoming film, with Forbes and fan site Batman On Film suggesting that at least four different villains will be in the movie.

There’s no word yet on which villains specifically will be appearing in the film currently known as The Batman, but given the vast gallery of popular rogues he’s faced over decades in comics, television, and film, there’s no shortage of options.

The films thus far have featured the Joker, Scarecrow, Catwoman, Penguin, Riddler, Two-Face, Bane, Ra’s and Talia al Ghul, Poison Ivy, and Mr. Freeze, not to mention mob bosses like Carmine Falcone and Sal Maroni. While many of these characters have appeared multiple times on screen, all of them would likely be welcome additions to the film.

While details are being kept under wraps, Reeves has spoken at length about his intentions for the film.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves explained to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

With a new actor donning the cape and cowl, fans can expect a standalone Batman story rather than it being a part of the budding DC Films universe that includes Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. Reeves’ explained his reasoning for this decision.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

The Batman premieres in theaters on June 25, 2021.

