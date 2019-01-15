The Batman Who Laughs Previews Exclusive Funko Pop is Almost Here

Attention Funko collectors and Batman fans – the Previews Exclusive Batman Who Laughs Pop figure from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal and the current The Batman Who Laughs miniseries is up for pre-order right here! Shipping is coming up fast on this one (it should ship by February 27th or 28th at the latest), so make sure to reserve one before they sell out.

In the comics, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights – a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos. As noted, a Dark Nights: Metal follow-up miniseries dubbed The Batman Who Laughs from Scott Snyder / Jock exists, and it is currently in full-swing with issue #2 slated to hit shelves tomorrow, January 16th. Based on our review of the first issue, this is definitely a series you’ll want to check out.

The Batman Who Laughs is undeniably badass, which makes this Pop figure appealing to begin with, but the fact that it’s a Previews Exclusive makes it extra collectible. PX Pop figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops in limited quantities.

On a related note, DC recently announced a new deal that will allow several popular books to be read with subscriptions to comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Prime Reading.

Thousands of single issues from both DC and DC Vertigo will be available on these services, in addition to a wide array of collections and graphic novels. These comics will come at no additional cost to current subscribers.

“We are thrilled to now include an incredible selection of DC’s vast library of Super Heroes and DC Vertigo titles as part of comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Prime Reading, bringing an even bigger benefit to all our subscription members” said comiXology CEO and Co-Founder David Steinberger. “With the addition of DC and DC Vertigo titles we’re providing more convenience and a great opportunity for readers to discover and explore some of the best stories comics have to offer at no additional cost to their current Prime, Kindle Unlimited or comiXology unlimited subscription.”

“DC is constantly looking at ways of growing the audience for comics and graphic novels, so teaming up with comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading is a natural fit,” said John Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales & Trade Marketing. “From Aquaman to Sandman, there’s so much for DC readers, old and new, to love here.”

The first wave of available titles includes the following:

DC:

All Star Superman

Animal Man (2011-2014)

Aquaman (2011-2016)

Arrow (2012-2013)

Batgirl (2016- )

Batman (2011-2016)

Batwoman (2011-2015)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Batman: The Long Halloween

Batman: White Knight

Cyborg (2016- )

Green Lanterns (2016-)

Harley Quinn (2016-)

Identity Crisis

Injustice: Gods Among Us (2013)

Injustice 2 (2017-)

The Mulitversity (2014)

New Super-Man (2016-)

Supergirl (2016-)

Teen Titans (2016-)

Wonder Woman (2016-)

DC Vertigo:

100 Bullets

American Vampire

Astro City (2013- )

Books of Magick: Life During Wartime (2004-2005)

Clean Room (2015-2017)

Doom Patrol (1987-1995)

Ex-Machina

Fables

Hellblazer

Preacher

The Sandman

Scalped

Sweet Tooth

Transmetropolitan

V for Vendetta

Watchmen

Y: The Last Man

