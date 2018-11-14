The CW Announces Midseason Premiere Dates, ‘Black Lightning’ Moves to Mondays

The CW’s newest season of programming is already in full swing, but fans now have an idea of when their favorite shows will return from winter break.

The network announced their upcoming midseason slate of shows today, which highlights some new changes in terms of programming.

You can check out The CW‘s full midseason premiere schedule below.

Friday: January 11th:

9/8c: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (midseason premiere)

Tuesday, January 15th:

8/7c: The Flash (midseason premiere)

9/8c: Roswell, New Mexico (series premiere)

Wednesday, January 16th:

8/7c: Riverdale (midseason premiere)

9/8c: All American (midseason return)

Thursday, January 17th:

8/7c: Supernatural (midseason premiere)

9/8c: Roswell, New Mexico (encore of series premiere)

Friday, January 18th:

8/7c: Dynasty (midseason premiere)

9/8c: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (new episode)

Sunday, January 20th

8/7c: Supergirl (midseason premiere)

9/8c: Charmed (midseason premiere)

Monday, January 21st

8/7c: Arrow (midseason premiere)

9/8c: Black Lightning (midseason premiere)

Thursday, January 24th

8/7c: Supernatural (new episode)

9/8c: Legacies (midseason premiere)

Most notably, Black Lightning will be moving to Mondays at 9/8c, with new series Roswell, New Mexico taking the series’ former slot. Legends of Tomorrow, which currently holds that Monday slot, will return in April of 2019 once Black Lightning‘s sophomore season concludes.

This isn’t the first time that The CW’s DC Comics-inspired programming has undergone a shift like this, with Legends finishing out its third season in Supergirl‘s regular time-slot last year. Ultimately, that shift ended up working out well for both shows, a pattern that will hopefully continue in the 2019 season.

“I think, you know, the other thing that the CW feels, I think, correctly is all the shows now, they’ve sort of proven that the audience follows the shows,” Arrow and Legends consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at the time. “Arrow’s ratings are insanely stable despite both a night change and a time change. Legends has bounced around. This I think will be our third move across the schedule and our ratings remain very consistent.”

“All the shows have very loyal audiences,” Guggenheim continued, “and you know how to find the shows, so I think the sense is over at the CW is that they can make these moves and it doesn’t carry with it the risks that other shows on other networks typically have to bite their nails, you know, white-knuckle themselves through as they make these scheduling changes.”

To an extent, fans might have seen these scheduling changes coming, as The CW recently handed out full season orders to freshmen shows Charmed, Legacies, and All American. The network also has several other series that are expected to debut in spring of 2019, including the final seasons of Jane the Virgin and iZombie, the sixth season of The 100, and the new series In the Dark.

What do you think of The CW’s midseason premiere schedule? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.