The Flash: New Look at Barry Allen Revealed in DC Films Teaser





The Flash released some brand new footage in DC Comics big teaser for 2022. Ezra Miller’s turn as The Scarlett Speedster has been a long time coming. Now, with the movie just a few months away, the company has given us a much better look at the iconic suit he’s going to wear in the movie. One of the biggest additions to the costume would have to be the retractable lenses in the cowl. (A very nice touch!) Some of the commenters on social media pointed out that Miller’s version of the Flash suit veers more towards Grant Gustin’s portrayal on The CW. (This is made a little funnier by their meeting during Crisis on Infinite Earths. The pajamas look is a strong one.)

At any rate, we’re heading to more Multiverse weirdness with The Flash. Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia talked about the road ahead for DC Films and how they’ll embrace multiple timelines in their movies. It sounds like the possibilities are endless. Check out what he said down below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2 footage in a 2022 @DCComics movies reel! pic.twitter.com/EonEemElOL — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 11, 2022

“I don’t know if we’re going to address [the multiverse], but everything in that DC universe we like to think of is connected somehow,” Garcia told press at the tail end of 2021. “And so the multiverse exists around our characters as well in our world. Not that you’re necessarily going to feel that in our movie, but it is very much a thing, right? We know that there’s going to be some other multiverse factors in there that we know exist.”

“It’s just a matter of when we start to play with it or lean into it, but we’re excited for that Flash movie. Our friends are making it, we know how big and ambitious that movie is and the vision DC has for it,” he added. “We’re very supportive of it. Andy Muschietti is such a brilliant director. You couldn’t have picked a better guy to do that movie. We’re excited to see it as well. But I do think anytime you’re dealing with any DC movie, fans can always assume that there’s multiverse factors, whether you see it or not, that exist around it.”

The Flash strides into theaters November 4.

Will you be checking out The Flash later this year?Let us know down in the comments below!