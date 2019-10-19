The Flash and Batwoman Stars Get Cozy While Filming Crisis on Infinite Earths

The heroes of CW’s Arrowverse are gathering for 2019’s big crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, and when you gather that many heroes on a set you are bound to get some memorable moments. Not all of those are actually in the show either, evident with a sequence of photos posted on Reddit by DC fan LucasT_15. The photo, which you can see below, features Grant Gustin (Flash) and Ruby Rose (Batwoman) in full costumes waiting to film a scene, and they have some fun while waiting for the cameras to roll. Rose has her hand on Gustin’s chest at one point, and then the next photo shows her sticking her tongue out towars his neck as Gustin’s eyes go crosseyed.

The last photo has them looking right towards the camera, and we’re going to be honest, Gustin’s focused stare is giving us the heebie-jeebies. Like, he’s staring into our soul a bit, and it’s unsettling. All of this make us want a behind the scenes reel after Crisis on Infinite Earths reaches its conclusion, as we’re sure this is the tip of the iceberg.

Fans will see Batwoman and Flash teaming up with Arrow, the team of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl in Crisis, but fans are also getting plenty of amazing cameos from shows past, including Birds of Prey, Smallville, Batman 66, and more.

Before Crisis, though there’s new episodes of Batwoman, and you can find the official synopsis for Batwoman’s upcoming episode Down Down Down below.

“GOODBYE TO THE BAT – As the city waits impatiently for another visit from who they think is Batman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to taunt Kate (Ruby Rose) with a secret but also sets her sights on Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis). Kate is visited by Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann), a childhood friend of her cousin who has finally realized his lifelong dream of being wealthier than Bruce Wayne and throws a party so all of Gotham can celebrate his success.

Mary (Nicole Kang) gets an unexpected new bestie when Sophie (Meagan Tandy) is assigned to protect her. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Kate work together to uncover who may have taken a valuable weapon from Batman’s arsenal. And as Batwoman faces a new enemy, Kate realizes she must either walk away from her new role or fully embrace the mantle as Gotham’s new hope.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, and the Down Down Down episode airs on October 20th.