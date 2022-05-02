The Flash: "Death Falls" Photos Released
Last week on The Flash, the team's joy at getting Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) back turned to horror quickly when they realized that their friend wasn't back at all and, instead, their efforts had instead unleashed the terrifying Deathstorm entity on the world and, more than that, wants to take Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) as its bride. With Caitlin's life on the line, it's a full team effort to stop Deathstorm — but they may find themselves having to save not only each other, but themselves as well. Now, The CW has released photos from the upcoming "Death Falls", the thirteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season.
The photos don't really reveal much in the way of Deathstorm, but they do show various members of Team Flash looking very concerned — especially Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and for good reason. The last moments of last week's "Death Rises" saw Iris get a chilling visitor in the form of Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett), her long-dead fiancé who sacrificed himself to stop Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash in Season 1. However, as we've seen in the preview for "Death Falls", it's not exactly Eddie paying Iris a visit, but a manipulation of Deathstorm.
The images also don't reveal something that TVLine recently confirmed in terms of a major change for Team Flash coming in the episode. "Death Falls" will reportedly see the death of a major character and it's an event that will permanently change Team Flash, according to series showrunner Eric Wallace. You can check out his comments about the big changes Team Flash will face this season, the episode synopsis, as well as the episode photos below.
The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Death Falls" airs on May 4th.
"Permanent changes"
"So, Armageddon was the first graphic novel of Season 8, then we have our first interlude episode as we like to call them—those are episodes that are more standalone, and we'll have a couple of those. And then our next graphic novel will kick in at the middle of the season with an all new Big Bad. And there will actually be another one at the end of the season. We're gonna try something new this year with three graphic novels. We're gonna see how much action we can pack into Season 8. It's going to be a very wild ride, but I gotta warn folks that what is coming emotionally is going to change Team Flash permanently. And I'm not kidding around," Wallace said.
Synopsis
"GRIEF – Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert."