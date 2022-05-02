The Flash: "Death Falls" Photos Released

Last week on The Flash, the team's joy at getting Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) back turned to horror quickly when they realized that their friend wasn't back at all and, instead, their efforts had instead unleashed the terrifying Deathstorm entity on the world and, more than that, wants to take Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) as its bride. With Caitlin's life on the line, it's a full team effort to stop Deathstorm — but they may find themselves having to save not only each other, but themselves as well. Now, The CW has released photos from the upcoming "Death Falls", the thirteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season.

The photos don't really reveal much in the way of Deathstorm, but they do show various members of Team Flash looking very concerned — especially Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and for good reason. The last moments of last week's "Death Rises" saw Iris get a chilling visitor in the form of Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett), her long-dead fiancé who sacrificed himself to stop Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash in Season 1. However, as we've seen in the preview for "Death Falls", it's not exactly Eddie paying Iris a visit, but a manipulation of Deathstorm.

The images also don't reveal something that TVLine recently confirmed in terms of a major change for Team Flash coming in the episode. "Death Falls" will reportedly see the death of a major character and it's an event that will permanently change Team Flash, according to series showrunner Eric Wallace. You can check out his comments about the big changes Team Flash will face this season, the episode synopsis, as well as the episode photos below.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Death Falls" airs on May 4th.