The Flash Star Ezra Miller Spotted Out Dancing In Hawaii Weeks After Arrest

Ezra Miller was reportedly out and about in a Hawaii bar this weekend. Last week saw the DC Comics movie star get arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. After making bail, a lot of people believed the actor would be keeping a low profile. However, it seems as though Miller is out and having fun on their time off. TMZ obtained footage of The Flash cutting a rug at the Hilo Axe lounge on Friday night. (For what it’s worth, it looks like there was minimal drama in the clip.) However, a lot of people were shocked when the reports came through about the arrest in Hawaii. It’s been a rough couple of years for Miller. An incident with a woman overseas near the beginning of the pandemic. Then, The Flash being pushed multiple times. At this point, fans are just hoping they can avoid legal trouble for the time being.

Here’s what the official statement read when the arrest occurred. “On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Then, a Rolling Stone report emerged that there was an “emergency meeting” at Warner Bros. to discuss Miller’s conduct. A lot of people online took that to mean that the higher-ups were discussing The Flash star’s long-form future with the company. However, a studio source told IGN that the report was an exaggeration. However, the toothpaste was out of the proverbial tube. Miller has this history now and it has all kinds of spectators worried about the long-term prospects of not only the 2023 DC Comics movie, but the ramifications for the DCEU as a whole. (To say nothing of the people who have been on the other side of these incidents.)

From the video online that showed Miller appearing to choke a woman in Iceland to his threats against that couple in Hawaii recently, it’s clear the star needs some help. Apparently, the star is also busy with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore now as they return to play Aurelius Dumbledore. But, that film is facing some hard times as well.

