The Flash: Here’s How Booster Gold Appears in “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”

Last week, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 7 finale introduced Booster Gold to the Arrowverse. Played by Scrubs alum Donald Faison, Booster — real. name Michael Jon Carter — turned out to be the time traveler assigned to protect a fixed-point during World War I and who ended up getting the Legends and himself arrested by some pretty ominous-looking time cops. The episode left fans wondering when they might see Booster show up again and after a brief report from TV Line suggesting that a newly introduced character from Legends could be showing up on The Flash, fans tuned in tonight eager to see if Booster would show up and, it turns out, he did. Here’s how.

Warning: Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”, below.

Booster’s appearance in The Flash is brief, but fitting. After returning to 2049, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) discover that the timeline has been altered a little and they head to The Flash Museum to find out just how far the alterations go. While checking for anomalies in the timeline, various headlines and news items cross the screen in front of them including a news item that prompts Nora to ask, “who’s Booster Gold?”

It turns out that a news item from November 12, 2032, notes “Booster Gold Thanked During White House Visit” and part of the story noted that “two women and one man were treated for fainting after joining a crowd of hundreds outside the White House Saturday.” While it’s not clear why Booster was being thanked, Nora’s reaction seems to indicate that Booster being a known figure is an anomaly which could mean that their trip to the past really had some big ramifications — or that the Legends have broken time again themselves. Whatever the case, the mention of Booster on The Flash cements that the character is firmly a part of the Arrowverse.

“His name has come up I feel like every single season, as far as back as I can remember,” DC’s Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook previously. “And it seems maybe the one time that we didn’t expect him, was the one time he landed in our laps. I’m forever grateful for DC and for [DC’s creative director for TV] Kim Roberto, who is covering our show. We were not expecting it. I don’t know how those things work. I don’t know what goes on. DC is a fancy, shiny building; I feel guilty even stepping into the fancy lobby. So, I don’t know what happens in there. I just know that someone in there, we owe a giant fruit basket.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

