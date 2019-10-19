Danny Trejo Will Return to The Flash in “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach”

Danny Trejo returns to The Flash in “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” the November 5 episode of the series with a title inspired by Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the 2005 movie from Iron Man 3 filmmaker Shane Black. In the episode, it sounds like Team Flash is doing their best to operate without Barry — and not doing an especially great job, as Cisco loses his confidence and Caitlin won’t trust anybody but herself. That’s going to be a problem as they go up against both Bloodwork and also an as-yet-unnamed villain of the week tied to a murder that Cisco is investigating. But where’s Barry Allen?

So far this season, Barry has been forced to face his destiny in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and it seems that one of his primary goals in the run-up to the Crisis is to get Team Flash ready to function without him. So the fact that he is not mentioned here might not mean that he is missing as much as that he is stepping back to let the team do what they do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS – Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Arrow. “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” will debut on November 5.