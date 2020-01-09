The Flash Loses It In New Crisis on Infinite Earths Teaser

The CW has released a new teaser for the final two chapters of the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which will air on Tuesday with back to back episodes of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the teaser, which is really just a short clip, a haggard-looking Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has lost his cool with being trapped at the Vanishing Point and decides to try to escape. The rest of the Paragons don’t want him to endanger his safety by trying, but he is having none of it. You can see it below.

It is hard to say whether this takes place before or after the scenes in previous teasers, which show Barry interacting with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) inside the Speed Force. Those teasers reveal that it is Oliver who directs the Paragons back to the dawn of time to stop the Anti-Monitor, which means that Barry could be either trying to get into the Speed Force in this clip, or already out of there and trying to get to the dawn of time.

You can check it out below, via the Twitter account for The Flash.

There’s no way out. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths concludes next Tuesday starting at 8/7c. Stream the first 3: https://t.co/rNuG2YU0Zg pic.twitter.com/XLGwruza8s — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 9, 2020

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.