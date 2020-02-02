The Flash: Amunet Returns in “Love is a Battlefield” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Love is a Battlefield,” the upcoming eleventh episode of The Flash‘s sixth season set to air on Tuesday, February 11. Love will be in the air in the Valentine’s Day-themed episode with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) having a romantic dinner date, but things quickly get complicated by the arrival of Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) who doesn’t seem to have any issue interrupting date night. The photos also reveal the return of Goldface – Amunet’s ex-boyfriend who prior to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was presumably in custody at Iron Heights.

It also sounds like it won’t just be Barry and Iris – and Amunet and Goldface – having a bit of a complicated Valentine’s Day. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) will attempt to assist Allegra (Kayla Compton) with her own romantic problems as well which certainly sounds like things could get interesting for all of Team Flash pretty quickly with everyone looking for love, as it were. You can check out the official synopsis for “Love is a Battlefield” below.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe — Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

The episode will be the second for The Flash following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. With The Flash the last of the series to return for the second half of its current season after the universe-altering event, it remains to be seen how “Crisis” impacted The Flash. One major thing, however, is that Barry survived the event after having spent the lead up to “Crisis” expecting to die. It is also the first episode of the series following the end of Arrow. With Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) gone, it’s expected that Barry will step up in more of a leadership role among the heroes of the Arrowverse, though just don’t expect the Arrowverse to change its name anytime soon.

“I think that kind of by definition once our show is done then in my opinion it… Grant (Gustin) as Barry Allen becomes the central point in the universe for sure and he’ll do a great job with it,” Amell said last year. “Just don’t start calling it the Flashverse … just keep calling it the Arrowverse. But you know, there will always be… we just happened to be first.”

Read on for photos from “Love is a Battlefield”.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Love is a Battlefield” will premiere on February 11.

