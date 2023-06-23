The Flash Movie Reportedly Testing as Well as The Dark Knight

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some shocking moves this month in an effort to save money. Not only have they canceled many HBO Max shows, but they also decided to shelve the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. This week, it was also announced that both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were being delayed. With all of these surprising changes, many have wondered about the fate of The Flash movie. Unfortunately, star Ezra Miller has had some legal troubles recently, but it looks like the company is still moving ahead with the film's release. Turns out, the movie has been testing extremely well.

According to a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery is still "hopeful" that The Flash will be a success despite Miller's troubles. While it's not set to be released until next summer, the movie is reportedly receiving the "highest scores at test screenings since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight movies." This has led the company to believe they have a "critical and box office hit on their hands."

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, reportedly met with new Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy on Wednesday, August 24th. While details surrounding the meeting have not been revealed, the report indicates that Miller reaffirmed their commitment to The Flash and apologized for the recent negative press their actions have caused. As one source says in the report, "They care about The Flash. It's one of their favorite characters to play."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement to Variety earlier this month. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.