DC's The Flash movie trailer was the breakout hit of the 2023 Super Bowl movie trailers – arguably with good reason. Despite all the delays and offscreen controversies, director Andrew Muschietti seems to have put together a film that looks fittingly epic in scope for a DC superhero blockbuster, as well as being a thrilling adaptation of the classic "Flashpoint" storyline, re-fitted to encompass multiple generations of the DC movie universe.

The Flash will see star Ezra Miller playing (at least) two different versions of Barry Allen/Flash; will deliver two different eras of Batman in Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck making franchise returns, and Michael Shannon's General Zod from Man of Steel returning as the big bad, with a badass new Kryptonian heroine (Sasha Calle's Supergirl) standing in his way.

That all said, rumors about The Flash movie have indicated that DC fans are in for way more surprises than the trailer or production images have revealed. During a recent interview with our ComicBook Nation Podcast Show one of comics' most acclaimed modern writing teams, Jeff Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman: One Bad Day – Clayface), addressed what's happening with James Gunn, DC Studios, and The DCU. During that conversation Lanzing let it be known, in no uncertain terms, that The Flash is going to "blow minds" when it hits theaters if even half of what he knows about the film's story makes it onscreen!

"I know too much about that movie, I can't talk about it," Lanzing said excitedly. "I know secrets none of you know! I gotta be super chill when it comes to The Flash. All of this to say: I'm psyched."

When pressed to at least answer how much The Flash will blow fans minds with surprises and twists (on a scale of 1 to 10), Lanzing quickly responded: "Ten. Ten. I think that if even half the stuff I've heard is true, from people who should know... ten. Insane. Complete madness. But I also hear the movie is like, incredible."

As was discussed in the longer conversation (see video above), the most surprising thing about The Flash so far has been the overwhelmingly positive buzz rumored to have come from test screenings of the film. More and more it seems like DC and Warner Bros. have somehow pulled off an event film that will at once end the SnyderVerse era of DC and launch an entirely new era of the franchise under the DC Studios banner.

But is it still crazy to believe rumors that The Flash could go so far as to bring back the likes of Christian Bale's Batman from The Dark Knight Trilogy? Or that the film could end with Grant Gustin's TV version of The Flash becoming the new film version? Suddenly we're not so sure...

The Flash will be in theaters on June 16th.