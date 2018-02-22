The Flash Movie Will Feature An Appearance By Justice League Member Cyborg

Justice League‘s Ray Fisher will appear in The Flash as Cyborg, Variety reports.

According to the trade, there’s no details about what role he’ll play or how much of the film he’ll be in, but that his presence is meant to build on Justice League and help firm up the shared-universe feel of DC’s movies.

The report confirms months of fan speculation centering on the possibility of the two youngest members of the Justice League, who have been described as having a close relationship that drives a lot of the humor in Zack Snyder’s upcoming superhero team-up, appearing in one another’s solo films. Because of his history directing movies primarily starring people of color, The Flash director Rick Famuyiwa’s name was associated with Cyborg after rumors started to circulate that he might be circling a DC Extended Universe film.

The character of Cyborg will make his first true appearance in Justice League, although he had a cameo (as the dismembered youth whose father attached alien technology to him on a video from S.T.A.R. Labs) in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In the comics, Victor Stone was a high school athlete whose father saved his life after a catastrophic accident by turning him into a cyborg. In the movies, the item affixed to Victor was called a Mother Box, and it has ties to Justice League villain Steppenwolf and his nephew, Darkseid, who is generally expected to be the villain in a forthcoming Justice League sequel.

In the comics, his abilities include communicating and manipulating machines, being able to reshape the cybernetic parts of his body, as well as basic energy projection. Most notably, in The New 52 reboot back in 2011, elements of New Gods technology was incorporated into Victor’s body, making him able to open Boom Tubes, communicate with Mother Boxes, etc. This seems likely to be a key part of his skillset in the movies.

