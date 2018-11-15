The Flash: Fans React to The Creepy Villain of “Rag Doll”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash saw the team take on one of the more unique and downright creepiest villains yet: Rag Doll.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Rag Doll”, below.

The episode sees the team cross paths with Peter Merkel / Rag Doll (Troy James), a contortionist who robs people while wearing a slightly unsettling mask.

Wait, slightly? Oh now, we mean extremely unsettling mask. Creepy even and it seems like fans on social media feel exactly the same way. All through the episode, fans were reacting to Rag Doll’s creepy appearance from the mask to the contortions to even the sick noises his body made. But, despite being pretty much universally unsettling, fans agreed that the twisty character may just be one of the best villains of the week the show has ever had — even if they aren’t going to sleep well tonight because of him.

Read on for fan reactions to the extra creep Rag Doll below and be sure to chime in with your reaction in comments.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Well that was unexpected

Not today, Satan!

Rag doll is too much for me ?? i don’t play with demons. #TheFlash — #DamnItNora (@DamnItNora) November 14, 2018

Totally scared

Nightmare fuel

Creepy!

Ragdoll is definitely the creepiest villain they’ve ever had on this show. Good job. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/5N25MQzVnH — JRae (@themerriberri) November 14, 2018

Is that you, Jigsaw?

Nope

Actually screaming

We totally agree.