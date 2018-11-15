The Flash: Fans React to The Creepy Villain of “Rag Doll”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash saw the team take on one of the more unique and downright creepiest villains yet: Rag Doll.
Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Rag Doll”, below.
The episode sees the team cross paths with Peter Merkel / Rag Doll (Troy James), a contortionist who robs people while wearing a slightly unsettling mask.
Wait, slightly? Oh now, we mean extremely unsettling mask. Creepy even and it seems like fans on social media feel exactly the same way. All through the episode, fans were reacting to Rag Doll’s creepy appearance from the mask to the contortions to even the sick noises his body made. But, despite being pretty much universally unsettling, fans agreed that the twisty character may just be one of the best villains of the week the show has ever had — even if they aren’t going to sleep well tonight because of him.
Read on for fan reactions to the extra creep Rag Doll below and be sure to chime in with your reaction in comments.
Well that was unexpected
RAGDOLL IS BLACK?????! #theflash pic.twitter.com/9P2k0uyzTJ— jam ❤️ (@barrysxiris) November 14, 2018
Not today, Satan!
Rag doll is too much for me ?? i don’t play with demons. #TheFlash— #DamnItNora (@DamnItNora) November 14, 2018
Totally scared
My Reaction After Seeing The Rag Doll ??? #theflash pic.twitter.com/IMhjuzbL18— Ladiedra_Smalley17 (@Ladiedra2013) November 14, 2018
Nightmare fuel
Ragdoll my new nightmare fuel ?#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/8ppHBm4euA— Diego Thomas (@flarrow45) November 14, 2018
Creepy!
Ragdoll is definitely the creepiest villain they’ve ever had on this show. Good job. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/5N25MQzVnH— JRae (@themerriberri) November 14, 2018
Is that you, Jigsaw?
I’d like to play a game, Flash #TheFlash #RagDoll pic.twitter.com/eydrhskpPg— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) November 14, 2018
Nope
Me to Ragdoll #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/G7WPWd46ML— ?⚡Candy ?⚡ (@QueenIrisWest88) November 14, 2018
Actually screaming
ragdoll! #theflash pic.twitter.com/ds1qWXyLj8— meme (@meeb90) November 14, 2018
We totally agree.
Ok for real for real Ragdoll may be the best villain they’ve had #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/jVY29pKOhl— Just JamieTee?? (@JustJamietee) November 14, 2018