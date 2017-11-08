Who Plays Amunet Black on ‘The Flash’?

The Flash gave fans a “Girls Night Out” in tonight’s episode, with the help of a science-fiction favorite.

The episode chronicled the bachelor/bachelorette parties for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Iris and her friends went out to dinner, but their party was quickly crashed by Norvok (Mark Sweatman), an employee of Amunet Black. This led the group of girls face to face with Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) herself.

Amunet first entered the picture when she was name-dropped in the Season Four premiere. But tonight’s episode marked Sackhoff’s first official appearance on the show, something that plenty of The Flash fans are sure to enjoy.

Sackhoff is perhaps best known for her lead role in Battlestar Galactica, where she played Kara “Starbuck” Thrace. The series ran for five years, and earned Sackhoff a devoted following in the process.

Aside from Battlestar, Sackhoff has left her mark on plenty of other television shows, including Bionic Woman, Nip/Tuck, 24, and The Big Bang Theory. Since 2012, Sackhoff has starred in the A&E/Netflix crime drama Longmire, as Victoria “Vic” Moretti.

Some also might recognize Sackhoff from her voice acting work, as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels‘ Bo-Katan Kryze, and as the Robot Chicken standout Bitch Puddin’. She also has several films under her belt, such as Halloween: Resurrection, Riddick, and Oculus.

While “Girls Night Out” marks Sackhoff’s first appearance in the Arrowverse, it isn’t her first foray into the world of comic book media. She previously voiced She-Hulk in an episode of The Super Hero Squad Show, Black Cat in the video game Spider-Man: The Edge of Time, and Detective Sarah Essen in the Batman: Year One animated film.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.