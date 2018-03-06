‘The Flash’ Races Against the Clock in “Enter Flashtime” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Enter Flashtime”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The clip shows Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) confronting a terrorist, who had rigged an A.R.G.U.S. vehicle to hold a nuclear bomb. She then activates the bomb, causing Barry to enter “flashtime” – with the world drastically slowing down around him – while trying to determine how to stop the bomb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is a terrorist in downtown Central City who has taken over an ARGUS trailer that, inside of it, has a nuclear bomb.” executive producer Todd Helbing explained in a recent video. “Barry arrives, and he finds out that he’s too late. So, for the whole episode, we’re essentially in Flashtime. It’s up to Barry and the return of Jay Garrick and Jesse Quick to try to figure out how to stop an explosion that has already started.”

There’s no telling exactly how this predicament will resolve itself for Team Flash, especially considering the parameters of how Flashtime actually works.

“The idea that we all enter Flashtime, which almost but not quite freezes real time, and that if we ever stop, it’s game over,” John Wesley Shipp, who plays the aforementioned Jay Garrick, explained to ComicBook.com. “And speedsters can’t run forever. And so how long can we keep going? And can we keep going long enough to figure out a solution before we have to go back to real time, and it’s game over? So I just think that concept is brilliant. And so, you’ve got us operating in Flashtime together.”

“The stakes are higher because we’re under an extreme time crunch,” Shipp added. “So everything is heightened. It is the same idea going into the Speed Force, but this there’s a heightened sense of what’s gotta happen in a split second.”

Fans will get to see how Team Flash gets out of this scenario when “Enter Flashtime” airs tonight at 8/7c on The CW.