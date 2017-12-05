‘The Flash’: The Thinker & Amunet Black Get The Upper Hand In New Midseason Finale Clips

The CW has released two new featurettes for “Don’t Run”, tonight’s midseason finale of The Flash.

The first shows a scene of Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) and Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) talking at Jitters. According to Caitlin, Central City has developed a love for Killer Frost after her role in “Crisis on Earth-X”, even going so far to name a Jitters drink after her.

As the pair muse about having slightly-controversial dopplegangers, they are soon interrupted by Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), who is decked out in a delightful Santa Hat. Judging by the photos for this episode, Amunet is after Caitlin, most likely to perform some sort of surgery on Dominic Lanse/Brainstorm (Kendrick Sampson).

The second featurette for the episode, which you can check out above, teases both supervillain conflicts in tonight’s episode.

While Caitlin will be dealing with Amunet, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) will be dealing with Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), who kidnaps him to teach him a lesson. And it sounds like fans won’t be able to predict what happens next.

“I don’t even know necessarily where they’re going with DeVoe because he’s obviously our big bad of the year.” Gustin told reporters during a set visit last month. “There’s thing I don’t necessarily know, what he knows about the team. But he’s more all knowing than any big bad we’ve had before. Every time we think we’re ahead of him, we realize he’s still three steps ahead, so I, Grant, have no idea what is going to happen. So Barry has no idea what’s going to happen whatsoever.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.