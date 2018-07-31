‘The Flash’ Showrunner Reveals One Thing We Won’t See in Season 5

The world of The Flash is set to turn upside down in Season 5, but it looks like that new status quo will probably leave one question still unanswered.

According to a new report from TVLine, the handwritten wedding vows that Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) had in last year’s Arrowverse crossover will not be returning in Season 5.

For some The Flash fans, the wedding vows have been a bit of a MacGuffin since “Crisis on Earth-X” first aired. While Iris did get to say her entire vows during the ceremony – even with the interruption that occurred right after – the deliberate shot of the vows written on paper intrigued some.

A growing theory has been that these vows would play into the arrival of Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the show’s “mystery girl” who ultimately ended up being Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ future daughter. Seeing as Season 4 ended with Nora revealing her identity, fans began to wonder if Nora would have Iris’ vows in her pocket somehow, as a way to prove that she was really Barry and Iris’ daughter.

Even without Iris’ vows in hand, it sounds like Nora’s debut will strike a pretty interesting cord with her future parents — even as her dynamic with Iris is a bit of a mystery.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in a recent interview. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter, and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

“Well we’re really getting along,” Gustin revealed, “and it’s great.”

“So well.” Kennedy added. “Total daddy’s girl.”

Are you excited to see what happens in The Flash‘s fifth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.