‘The Flash’ Showrunner Might Have to Arm Wrestle His Brother to Bring Mark Hamill Back as Trickster

It sounds like one The Flash villain might only return under some very specific circumstances.

Todd Helbing, who serves as executive producer on the hit The CW series, recently spoke to TVLine about what villains fans can expect in Season 5. In addition to continuing to tease a potential Gorilla Grodd/King Shark team-up, Helbing addressed a possible return of Mark Hamill‘s James Jesse/The Trickster.

“We always want to get Mark Hamill back, but my brother [Aaron Helbing] stole him for [History’]s Knightfall,” Helbing said. “We’ll see what happens. We may to have to arm wrestle for him!”

Fans got to see a first look at Hamill in Knightfall last week, where he will be playing a mentor-esque character named Talus. While it’s unclear exactly how long Hamill will factor into the events of the History Channel series, it sounds like the show might put his The Flash return on hold for now.

The Flash last updated fans on The Trickster last season, when the team went up against Trickster Jr. (Devon Graye) and Prank (Corinne Bohrer). As they revealed, Jesse had escaped from prison, which would theoretically set up his return in the future. And judging by Hamill’s outlook on the show, it sounds like he’d be more than willing to come back.

“I’d already watched The Flash because I wanted to see how they used John Wesley Shipp, who I admire so much,” Hamill told ComicBook.com back in 2016. “And I thought they were doing a great job! Then they called and said, ‘Do you want ot be involved?’ And I thought since I’m a contemporary of John’s, I’ll probably be the prison warden or I could be a cellmate of his — who knows? When they said, ‘No, we want you to be the Trickster,’ I almost fell over. I was like, ‘You can’t be serious!’ It was borderline danger to put on a skintight unitard 20 years ago, whenever it was, I don’t think it’s going to really work, you guys. Let’s make it age-appropriate; it’ll be goofy. But as you know, they have a very smart way of dealing with the characters and it was a much more subdued and sort of Hannibal Lecter-y version of the character.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.