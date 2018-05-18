‘The Flash’ Speeds Ahead in New Season 5 Key Art

The Flash‘s season four finale might still be a few days away, but The CW is already providing a preview of what’s next for Barry Allen.

Following today’s CW Upfronts presentation, The Flash‘s official Twitter account has released a new promotional picture promoting the upcoming fifth season, which you can check out below. The key art keeps things on a bit of the simple side, showing Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) in the middle of running, as lightning races all around him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#TheFlash Season 5 returns Tuesdays this fall on The CW! pic.twitter.com/V0rMtPWj5K — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) May 17, 2018

With Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) “Enlightenment” satellites being launched into space at the end of this week’s episode, it looks like Team Flash will be in quite a pickle. But it sounds like the “Inception-inspired” season finale could have some major repercussions, particularly with regards to the season’s “Mystery Girl” (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy).

After being introduced in this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, Mystery Girl has garnered quite a lot of attention amongst The Flash fans. While rumors have swirled quite a bit around Mystery Girl’s identity – with theories ranging from Dawn Allen and Jenni Ognats, to some sort of evil speedster – it sounds like fans will finally get some answers.

“You get the question answered as to who she is,” Helbing said in a previous interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

And at the same time, the finale is expected to introduce some sort of new villain for the recently announced fifth season — and it sounds like it could be someone well known.

“Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing added.

Are you excited to see what The Flash has in store for its fifth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The season four finale, “We Are The Flash”, will air on May 22nd.