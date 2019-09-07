The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Episode She’s Directing

Last season on The Flash, star Danielle Panabaker made her directorial debut with the Season 5 episode “Godspeed” and she’s stepping behind the camera again in Season 6 for the sixth episode. Now, Panabaker is giving fans a peek behind the scenes as she commemorates the last two days of directing on the episode.

In a post to Twitter on Saturday, Panabaker shared an image of herself behind the camera paired with a caption expressing both her gratitude for getting to direct again as well as excitement for fans to see it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just 2 more days left directing episode 606 of @cwtheflash 🎥 It’s been a busy few weeks but I am so grateful for this opportunity. I love the challenge and can’t wait for you to see this episode! #TheFlash #director pic.twitter.com/fuV4kiq0Cm — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 7, 2019

“Just 2 more days left directing episode 606 of [The Flash],” Panabaker wrote. “It’s been a busy few weeks, but I am so grateful for this opportunity. I love the challenge and can’t wait for you to see this episode!”

Last season, Panabaker’s “Godspeed” provided an origin story for Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), but also introduced the villain Godspeed as a speedster villain from Nora’s time — one that Nora ultimately stopped. However, behind-the-scenes photos shared back in July revealed the villain’s appearance in the upcoming sixth season. While details about much of The Flash’s sixth season are relatively few, if Godspeed is returning to The Flash it honestly isn’t too much of a surprise considering that the hero who stopped him no longer exists.

As fans will recall, Nora was erased from the timeline during the Season 5 finale due the emergence of a new timeline. Her “death” is set to have an impact on Season 6, something Candice Patton — who plays Iris West-Allen — noted when she told ComicBook.com back in July that Season 6 will pick up mere seconds after Season 5’s end.

“Season 6 picks up like 10 seconds after Season 5 so Barry and Iris are still dealing with the loss of Nora, it’s very raw, it’s very fresh,” Patton said. “We see them very early on, Episode 1, really grappling with how to deal with the loss of Nora so they can move forward in a healthy way and deal with the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash, said something similar in another recent interview, noting the impact of Nora’s death on the season going forward.

“Moving toward the crossover, we’re going to see the impact [losing Nora] is going to have on the future,” series star Grant Gustin explained in a recent interview. “We’re also going to find out more about the ‘Crisis’ headline in the [future] newspaper and why that date changed [in the season 5 finale], if the date changed. Heading toward the crossover we’re going to be dealing with that.”

Are you excited Panabaker will be directing another episode of The Flash? Let us know in the comments below.

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.