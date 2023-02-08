The Flash Showrunner Teases One More Exciting Return Before Series End (Exclusive)

The final season of The Flash kicks off on Wednesday night on The CW and the final run for the Scarlet Speedster is set to be one full of not just adventure, but familiar faces as well. Well ahead of the new season, there have been several announcements about special guests including returning previous cast members as well as other Arrowverse stars, such as Arrow's Stephen Amell, all returning before the end. But according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, there's one more person coming back that hasn't been announced yet and it's something he says is "the most exciting thing in the world".

"I will say, in the series finale, the person who comes back, and it's not just the actor and the performer themselves, it's why they have come back," Wallace told ComicBook.com. "It's the. most exciting thing in the world for me, because it impacts Barry's story about dealing with the past in such a big, big way. So, that's a spoiler there. But I will say this: there is somebody who has. not been announced yet who will be a surprise, or maybe we'll announce it, I don't know, but there's a character I've been waiting to come back to this show since day one I got on it, and I think we're going to be able to pull it off, so fingers crossed, in the series finale."

Who all is returning for the final season of The Flash?

Last week it was announced that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy would all be returning. Cosnett played Eddie Thawne in the first season of the series while Letscher has portrayed Eobard Thawne in previous seasons and across other Arrowverse series as well. Kennedy has played Nora West-Allen, the future daughter of Barry and Iris.

Also returning are Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer.

Wallace also recently teased that fans would see the Legends one more time before the series ends as well.

"We're still writing a series finale so you never know what could happen at the very end," he said. "Hope does spring eternal, but I just want to put that over. All the Legends at least are going to appear in an episode."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.