The Flash: Jay Garrick Returns in “A Flash of Lightning” Preview

The Flash‘s sixth season just premiered in a pretty epic way, culminating in Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) learning of his uncertain future in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Now, we have a pretty epic look at what Barry will possibly do about it. The CW has released a trailer for “A Flash of Lightning”, the second episode of Season 6. The teaser further showcases the return of John Wesley Shipp and Michelle Harrison, who initially joined the show as the parents of Earth-1’s Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). The photos for the episode recently revealed that Barry will actually be interacting with Shipp’s Jay Garrick, the Earth-3 version of The Flash, with Harrison portraying Jay’s comic-accurate girlfriend, Joan Williams. And with the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover fast approaching, it seems as if Barry will be enlisting Jay’s help in figuring out how to stop the danger that’s to come.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

You can check out the synopsis for “A Flash of Lightning” below!

“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR – Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate.

Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human.

Chris Peppe directed the episode, which was written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “A Flash of Lightning” will air on October 15th.