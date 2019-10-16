The Flash Faces Off Against Bloodwork in “Dead Man Running” Preview

The Flash has entered into some pretty epic territory in its sixth season, as the show prepares to take part in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Now that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) has accepted his fate in the coming event, we have the latest look at where things are going to go next. The CW has released a new preview for “Dead Man Running”, the third episode of Season 6. The promo teases a new conflict between Barry and the show’s latest villain, Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). The episode is also expected to follow Team Flash finding out the truth of Barry’s coming demise, which will impact them all in drastically different ways.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

Early details about the episode also hint at a new revelation for Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer), which will apparently be tied to his family in some way. This, combined with the fact that he spent the hiatus searching for Sue Dearbon (his eventual wife in the comics) could make for an interesting development in Ralph’s story.

“Well, I think what I really like about the ‘romance’ thing is that the idea of relationships can be a mirror held up to anybody and what does that bring up for him and what does that bring out in him.” Sawyer explained in an interview earlier this summer. “There’s some stuff in the comics with Sue and Ralph where they go really, really deep into that and I don’t know when exactly we’re going to see and if we’re going to see Sue, but in terms of him getting out there and dating and falling for somebody, I would love to see how he takes that on. Maybe he gets his heart broken. Maybe he gets disappointed. How would he deal with that is something that’s really exciting and interesting to me. Now that he has more confidence because the family support of Team Flash has given him this confidence to kind of mature and grow into who he was always going to be.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Dead Man Running” below!

“GET READY FOR A KILLER PARTY – Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret.

Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Thomas Pound.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Dead Man Running” will air on October 22nd.