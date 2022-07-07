The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Announces Birth of Second Child

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker's family has officially gotten a little bit bigger. On Wednesday, Panabaker took to social media to announce the birth of her second child, sharing a photo of herself holding baby socks. While she didn't reveal the child's gender or name or when the child was born, she did write that "Baby is health [and] happy and we're basking in all the love." You can check out the announcement for yourself below.

Panabaker announced her pregnancy back in January. She and her husband, Hayes Robbins, are already the parents of a two-year-old who was born in April 2020. Panabaker announced her pregnancy and the birth of that child on social media as well.

Our family just got a little bigger.

Baby is healthy + happy and we’re basking in all the love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tkpDnDpxl4 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 6, 2022

As was the case with her first pregnancy, The Flash worked around Panabaker's pregnancy this time as well with the star having a somewhat reduced role in the final episodes of the season. Narratively, those episodes saw Caitlin Snow spending time away from Team Flash as she grieved the death of Frost, though she was actually working with Chillblaine (Jon Cor) to try to bring Frost back. Panabaker also directed an episode of Season 8, "Keep It Dark", something she spoke with ComicBook.com about.

"One of the things I love directing about Flash is that Eric really empowers every director to make their best version of the show," Panabaker said. "You don't need to stick to any formula. You can do whatever you feel best is needed to tell the story. And the movie he gave me for reference for this episode was Assault on Precinct 13, which is not a movie that I knew even. And so, it's a different genre for me and its' been fun the last couple of years. In Season 6 it was meant to feel like a Bond movie and then this year's is shot a little differently. It's a little darker, there's a lot more handheld. So, it's been fun to get to do and direct different episodes and get to explore all the different tools that come along with that."

Congratulations to Panabaker and her family!