The Flash Star Ezra Miller Doubts Ben Affleck is Done Playing Batman

Batman v Superman actor Ben Affleck has retired from playing the Dark Knight detective multiple times already. After the Justice League movie failed to be a great experience for anyone involved Affleck hung up his cape and cowl rather than continue in the part for a solo feature film but it wasn’t long after this happened that Affleck put it on again to film new scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and yet again for the upcoming The Flash movie. The actor’s involvement in the upcoming film is being positioned once again as his last time in character, but one person doesn’t believe it.

As noticed by The Direct, The Flash himself Ezra Miller made an intriguing addition to his Instagram Stories. In a screenshot of a Variety story about Affleck discussing his part in the upcoming DC movie, Miller specifically highlighted a portion of the story denoting that the film would be his “one last time” as the character. The actor added “HA HA HA” in large red font around the text, offering little else but sending DC fans into a spiral of curiosity about Affleck’s status as Batman. Could the actor continue playing the part? Will he return in something else? Who knows. Miller is a known scamp, so it could mean anything.

“I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” Affleck recently told The Herald Sun about his work in the film. “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.’”

Affleck concluded his talk with the outlet by calling his time on The Flash and in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as being “a really nice finish on my experience with that character.”

This upcoming The Flash movie will see Ezra Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash, having first debuted in for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised in Justice League, just like Affleck. Kiersey Clemons will also return as Iris West, having been cut from the theatrical version of Justice League but restored for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Sasha Calle was previously cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl while Ian Loh plays a young Barry Allen. Affleck won’t be the only Batman that appears though with Michael Keaton of Batman and Batman Returns set to reprise his version of the Dark Knight Detective as well.

The Flash is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.