New The Batman Posters Reveal Main Characters

The Batman is bringing out some new posters for the main characters in the film. On Twitter, a big thread gives fans new looks at Batman, Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin. A lot has been made about Matt Reeves’ interpretation of these characters and it seems that the general public is getting more and more amped for another Batman movie. All of the trailers have made it abundantly clear that Paul Dano’s Riddler is gesturing towards some sort of large-scale conspiracy in his schemes for Gotham. Speculation about the true nature of the mystery abounds, but viewers are closer than ever to uncovering the puzzle for themselves when The Batman hits theaters on March 4. Check out the posters down below.

Warner Bros. put out a synopsis for The Batman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TwitterMovies/status/1488542732717015045?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as Oswald Cobblepot.”

Do you like these Batman posters? Let us know down in the comments!

Cryptic

https://twitter.com/TwitterMovies/status/1488527598531588100?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Unmask the truth

https://twitter.com/TwitterMovies/status/1488546586342875140?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

THE PENGUIN

https://twitter.com/TwitterMovies/status/1488542784290234383?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

THE CAT

https://twitter.com/TwitterMovies/status/1488542772072173574?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

THE BAT