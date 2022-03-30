The Flash: Team Flash Investigates the Fire Meta in “Phantoms” Clip (Exclusive)

Last week on The Flash, a possible meta serial killer emerged in Central City, one with unusual cryokinetic fire powers that lead to grisly deaths for its victims. Having prevented an innocent man from taking the fall, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash are determined to find the killer before things get worse. Now, in an exclusive clip provided to ComicBook.com of tonight’s episode, “Phantoms”, the team gets a new tool to help them find the mysterious killer — but something about the investigation has caught Chester (Brandon McKnight) off guard. You can check out the clip for yourself in the video player above.

As you can see in the clip, Chester has created a tool to help them locate the unique cold signature of the killer, but he’s also pretty shaken by the information from the previous two murders that Team Flash has. Chester’s device also happens to have one major limitation in that it can only identify the power signature once it’s been used — presumably to harm someone else — but Barry is confident that he can run fast enough to catch them.

Given how brutal last week’s episode showed this mysterious “Fire Meta” to be, Team Flash may have their hands full and according to the previously released episode synopsis, it sounds like things will be one step forward, two steps back for Team Flash in their efforts. The episode also reveals that Iris (Candice Patton) will be dealing with her own matters as she follows a story to Coast City.

While not shown in the teaser, recently released episode photos also tease the return of Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfus), who was last seen in Season 7’s “Rayo de Luz”. And as for Chester’s reaction to the crime scene information that Team Flash has to aid their search for the “Fire Meta”? Hopefully the episode will give us some insight on that as well. You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Phantoms” below.

“THE FIRE WITHIN — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Phantoms” airs tonight, Wednesday, March 30th.