The Flash Showrunner Teases "Visceral Horror" in Season 8 Finale

Season 8 of The Flash has seen Central City's heroes deal with some pretty dark things. The season kicked off with the timeline being manipulated in "Armageddon", they faced off with grief and death when taking on Deathstorm, lost one of their own with the death of Frost, and now Iris is lost in the Still Force. The stories have given The CW series very much a horror movie tone, particularly in recent episodes which have taken on monster horror, psychological horror, and more. Now, showrunner Eric Wallace says that there is one more form of horror the team will deal with before the season ends. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Wallace said visceral horror is yet to come.

"I consider Blackest Night, the comic book storyline, to be in my opinion a horror comic book storyline done with superheroes. And to me that's the perfect… that's my sweet spot. That's perfect," Wallace said. "And I knew this was going to be a season of horror, a season of more horror because I wanted to put Team Flash through kind of the ultimate ringer, and I felt like horror was the best way to do that."

"Mind you, there's many kinds of horror. There's monster movie horror like Godzilla. That's why Deathstorm shows up. He represents the monster kind of horror things," he added.

Wallace went on to explain that this week's episode, "Into the Still Force" took on "the horror of what you don't see and what's implied, the horror of a world off kilter" and then teased that in the show's next "graphic novel", fans will get visceral horror, particularly in the season finale.

"There are many kinds of horror, including more visceral kinds of horror, which you just might see in graphic novel number seven," Wallace teased. "So, in the season of horror, you've seen monster horror. We've seen supernatural horror. Now we've seen phycological horror in "Into the Still Force". I'd say, if I was a betting person, there's a pretty good chance you might see visceral horror in our season finale."

But even with the season heading into visceral horror, Wallace did insist that the season will have a positive ending for Team Flash.

"Yes, I am happy to report, and you can quote me, Team Flash will be okay at the end of Season 8. Iris's Time Sickness will be cured by the end of Season 8. Barry and Iris, who have been in separate places, because she's either in Coast City with Sue, trying to do things as a reporter and he's fighting Deathstorm," Wallace said. "All of these things are there for a reason, they're all coming together in our final graphic novel this season, but everybody will get back together. And because I love happy endings, everybody will live happily ever after. Iris is not dying. Barry is not dying. None of that."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.