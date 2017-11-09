Why ‘The Flash’s Wally West Should Join The ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’

Tonight’s episode of The Flash ended with a surprising departure, but it could lead to a pretty great opportunity.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, ‘Luck Be A Lady’, below.

The episode opened with Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) being broken up with by Jesse Wells/Jesse Quick (Violett Beane). Wally traveled to Earth-2 to talk through it with Jesse, and quickly returned to realize that no one on Team Flash had really noticed his absence. He decided that he needed some time to figure himself out, and that he was leaving Central City to stay with a friend in Blue Valley.

While this will probably be a temporary fix, with Wally returning to the world of The Flash before fans know it, there’s another outcome we’d love to see – Wally joining the ensemble of Legends of Tomorrow.

So, why would Wally be a good fit for Flash‘s time-traveling sister show? Click through to find out.

Established Rapport

If anything, a big argument for Wally joining the Legends happened a few weeks ago, in Legends‘ season three premiere.

The episode chronicled what each Legend was up to in the months since Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) disbanded the team. Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) was shown spending his time in Central City – and teaming up with Wally in the process.

When the episode aired, we argued that this would be a great thing for both ensembles, as Nate and Wally’s established relationship would further develop in the ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ crossover. But now that Wally currently isn’t a Team Flash member, there’s no reason why it couldn’t unfold further on Legends.

A New Skill Set For The Legends

While the Legends’ ensemble has morphed quite a bit over the years, each team member has brought some sort of new skills – and personality – onto the team.

And yet, a speedster has yet to officially join the team, only partnering up with the Legends during last year’s crossover. But there’s no reason why Wally wouldn’t be able to be the one.

Sure, having someone with speed powers would have been useful last season, against Legion of Doom leader Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher). But Wally joining the newest chapter of the Legends’ story would almost make that more interesting, as the team would need to adjust to having a good speedster on board.

Every Hero Has Their Own Journey

When Wally revealed that he was leaving Central City, Barry remarked that “every hero has their own journey” and that Wally’s might take him on a completely different path.

Being on Legends would be a perfect avenue for that to happen, allow Wally to further come into his own in a unique way, without being in the shadow of another speedster. And given the rapport established within the Legends, Wally would easily be able to find his place in the group, while learning from a group of heroes with wildly different perspectives.

And while Wally’s backstory – particularly, his relationship with his mom, Francine – was addressed within The Flash, Legends would give a very different avenue for it to occur. He’d be able to further explore his past, without needing to run back in time like Barry has become known for.

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow air Tuesday nights on The CW.