‘The Flash’: Who Is Null?

The Flash returns from a month-long hiatus tonight with the Kevin Smith-directed episode “Null and Annoyed”. The episode will see Team Flash dealing with one of the last two remaining “Bus Metas” — Null.

Her name discovered by Harry (Tom Cavanagh) in the last moments of “Run, Iris, Run”, Null is Janet Petty (Bethany Brown), who is described as “an accomplished jewel thief” who has the ability to manipulate gravity. As we’ve seen in previews for tonight’s episode, that gravity manipulation power makes things complicated for Team Flash when it comes to dealing with her, but the character’s appearance also marks a more-fleshed out take on a DC Comics character.

In comics there are two separate characters who have used the name Null. The version The Flash is most likely referencing is fairly obscure. Appearing mainly in the Hawkworld comic book series which ran between 1989 and 1993, very little is known about Null, including his real identity. What is known is that Null is a supervillain who can manipulate gravity just like the character who will appear on The Flash tonight.

The other version of Null from comics has a different set of powers. This version of Null, which first appeared in World’s Finest #293 back in 1983 is Solomon Baxter. This Null gained his powers after being stranded on an island where natives performed magic on him and another young man, leaving both with tattoos on their hands that, when joined together, would transform them into the villains Null (Solomon) and Void. Unlike the later version of Null, Solomon’s powers allowed him to manipulate light and sound to create illusions and conceal his presence.

The major difference between tonight’s incarnation and the comic book versions is that The Flash‘s take is female. This makes television’s Null the series’ fifth genderbent antagonist from the comics. The previous four are Bug-Eyed Bandit from Season One, Top from Season Three, as well as Black Bison and Fiddler, both of whom are from this season and are also “Bus Metas”. Both Black Bison and Fiddler were absorbed by The Thinker/Clifford DeVoe previously this season, which is why Team Flash has been actively looking for the remaining “Bus Metas,” including Null.

As for what to expect from the gravity-defying jewel thief tonight, we’ve already seen her sending Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) high into the air — something that Smith said in his Fatman on Batman podcast will be part of a hilarious episode.

“It’s a good, funny episode,” Smith said. “People are going to see it and be like ‘You f*cking jumped the shark with this.’ But it’s very funny. There’s some witty sh*t, and there’s some visual jokes.”

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Null and Annoyed” will air tonight.