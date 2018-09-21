Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Filming in New York City Tomorrow

Production is currently underway on Joaquin Phoenix‘s Batman spinoff The Joker, focusing on the origin of the Clown Prince of Crime.

A reader sent in a tip that the new DC Comics film will be shooting in New York City tomorrow, under the working title Romeo as previously reported.

The Joker has been dominating discussion in recent weeks, with many fans wondering how closely the movie will tie into Batman mythos and if it will reset the current version played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad.

Over the last few days, fans got their first look at Phoenix on the set as Arthur Fleck, the man who will become the Joker. And just today, director Todd Phillips released a new look at the character in full-blown clown makeup, which may-or-may-not be a reference to Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the character in the opening bank heist scene from The Dark Knight.

While it might seem surprising that Phoenix would take on a comic book movie role, especially involving a character with a history like the Joker, the actor revealed he considered the part much like he considers any role he takes.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said while speaking to Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

The actor added that he’s drawn to the Joker and he previously wanted to play the character, so this new project is a big draw for Phoenix.

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles,” Phoenix said. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Phoenix said he originally didn’t want to take on the role of the Joker because “it’s just been done,” but after hearing about Phillips idea for the film, he was all in.

The Joker is scheduled to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Are you excited for the new movie? Be sure to let us know in the comment section!