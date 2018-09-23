‘Joker’ Movie Director Reveals First Official Look at Zazie Beetz Character

The first official look at Deadpool 2‘s Zazie Beetz in The Joker is here.

Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of Beetz in the film. This official photo of Beetz comes on the heels of set photos that spotted the actress on set with star Joaquin Phoenix were shared by JustJared earlier in the day. You can check out Phillips’ post below.

View this post on Instagram So excited to be working with @zaziebeetz. Joker. 📷@nikotavernise A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 22, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

“So excited to be working with [Zazie Beetz]. Joker,” Phillips captioned the photo.

In The Joker, Beetz plays hardened single mother Sophie Dumond, who is described as being “worn out by the grind of the city” and “just trying to catch a break” with life in the Lower East Side. The character has been touted as a love interest for Phoenix’s proto-Joker, Arthur Fleck.

During a recent interview with E!News, Beetz said that she’s already quite starstruck about working with Phoenix, revealing that she’s a huge fan of the actor.

“I’m about to work on a movie with Joaquin Phoenix, and I am just such a huge fan.” Beetz revealed. “It’s just such an honor to work with him. And to follow him and his work, I think, it’s like anyone else. I’m human.”

This look at Beetz in The Joker is just the latest for the film. A recent set video from TMZ gave a glimpse at a bit of the action in the film as well as Phoenix’s take on the classic Batman villain, including a suit that appears to be very much inspired by the original Batman ’66 television series. In the clip, Phoenix is seen wearing a purple, orange, and green ensemble very similar to Cesar Romero’s costume on the old series. On top of that, earlier this week Phillips shared his own short video featuring Phoenix’s character in full Joker makeup as well.

The film is expected to be a Taxi Driver-esque, standalone, origin story for the character, where he turns to a life of villainy after failing as a stand-up comedian. Joker is being executive produced by Martin Scorsese, and will also star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

The Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019.