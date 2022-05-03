The Rock Responds to Archie Andrews' Wrestling Challenge

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known as a number of things — an actor, a producer, a businessman, a rapper, and a wrestler. A recent series of posts on social media puts that latter title up to the test, but with the help of a surprising pop culture figure. On Monday, the official Twitter account for Archie Comics posted a celebratory post for Johnson's 50th birthday, suggesting that "Well, @TheRock may have his own birthday wish, but we have one too..." The wish in question is a "Birthday Brawl" wrestling match between Archie Andrews and Johnson, which would allow the two to cross over in a comic book context. Johnson eventually responded to the post, suggesting that "Well Archie Mania does have quite the nice ring to it."

Well Archie Mania does have quite the nice ring to it 💪🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2022

Johnson has previously addressed the possibility of returning to the wrestling ring, indicating that he wouldn't be opposed to it if it was in the right context.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

In the meantime, Johnson is set to enter the world of comic book adaptations with Black Adam, which will finally see him embodying the DC Comics antihero. Johnson was also the recent recipient of CinemaCon's Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award. Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich presented Johnson the award after he revealed exclusive footage from Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets last week at CinemaCon. Emmerich touted the $11 billion in global box office that Johnson's projects have grossed over the years, while the actor thanked the theater owners for being unsung partners in his career.

"I got lucky," Johnson said when accepting his award. "I really worked hard and you know, a little bit of luck. A lot of luck over the years. I got lucky... Something like this is amazing. Thank you. We share this, and the Warner Brothers team, the DC team, we share this, all the studios in our business. I share this with them too, as well, and I share it with you guys (the NATO attendees). Because really, it's always a team effort, right? We all play a pivotal, critical role in everything that we do."

He continued, "I always feel that life moves at the speed of the relationships you have and the people that you keep around you who believe in your dream, your vision, who support your ethos. And I do believe life moves in that way. So I have been very lucky and fortunate over the years to have the career that I've had. We all have done business together over the years and we've made some good money over the years, which is always important, but I think probably more importantly than that, we entertained and made a lot of people feel good all around the world. And that's the most important thing."

