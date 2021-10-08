The Rock Debuts His First Rap Song Face Off

The Rock is now rapping again with an appearance on Tech N9ne’s Face Off. Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to getting on the mic for a motivational speech. But this is his first return to the booth since the days of WWF The Music Vol. 5. (If anyone remembers PIE, awesome! If not, go Google that, it’s a wild ride.) Tech N9ne decided to enlist the entertainment icon for his latest project and a lot of fans weren’t expecting this kind of wild crossover. 2021 is nothing if not full of surprises. A lot of the reception is just how bizarre it is for Johnson to come storming in near the end to talk about his experiences and plug Teremana Tequilla before the song ends. The next few weeks are poised to be super busy for The Rock as he’s got DC FanDome coming up. You have to figure the company will be ready to show off some of Black Adam alongside The Flash and The Batman. It will be a fun show, and you can check out the madness of this rap feature down below:

Why is The Rock on a Tech N9ne song? pic.twitter.com/Bik6OeTZmh — José 🍉 (@joseitaintso_) October 8, 2021

The Rock and Tech N9ne say near the end of the song: “It’s about tribe, it’s about power / We stay hungry, we devour / Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours / Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange / I change the game so what’s my motherfuckin’ name (Rock) / (What they gonna get though?) / Desecration, defamation, if you wanna bring it to the masses / Face to face now we escalatin’ when I have to put boots to a**** / Mean on ya’ like a dream when I’m rumblin’, you’re gonna scream, “Mama” / So bring drama to the king Brahma (Then what?), comin’ at ya with extreme mana (Ahoo, ahoo, ahoo)”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson was ready to hype his DC debut in a recent Instagram post, “BLACK ADAM. This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)”

“And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.”

Would you like to see The Rock put out an album? Let us know in the comments!