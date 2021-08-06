The Suicide Squad: Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows John Cena Getting His “Pits Dampened”

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in August, and it's clear the folks who worked on the movie had a fun time. John Cena, who also just wrapped filming the movie's HBO Max spin-off, Peacemaker, is obsessed with his costume, wearing it to talk show appearances and even bringing it up during WWE Smackdown. While Cena presumably spends a good portion of The Suicide Squad movie in his beloved costume, it's not the only interesting thing about his look in the movie. In fact, director James Gunn took to Instagram yesterday to show a video of Cena on set getting his "pits dampened."

"On most movies, makeup artists are constantly dabbing the sweat off actors. On #TheSuicideSquad, has a gritty, grounded look, and which takes place in the hot jungle climate of Corto Maltese, we had to constantly keep the actors sweated up and dirty. Here’s @johncena getting his pits dampened by a pro," Gunn wrote. You can check out the video of Cena below:

Recently, Cena had a chat with ComicBook.com about his other new movie, F9, and was asked about The Suicide Squad. "I want to hear John Cena's review of The Suicide Squad. Have you seen it yet?," ComicBook's Brandon Davis asked. "No, no, no. I've absolutely seen the movie," Cena replied. "Come on, what did you think? Is it amazing?," Davis wondered. "You are not ready," Cena teased.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker is expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.