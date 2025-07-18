James Gunn’s Next Superman Movie Gets Exciting Update (but It’s Not What Fans Hoped)

James Gunn’s Superman earned positive reviews and was a hit at the box office in its opening weekend, kicking the DC Universe franchise off on the right foot. Now that the film has proven to be successful, the filmmaker can turn his attention to what comes next. During an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Gunn shared some updates on his next Superman film. While he didn’t reveal any concrete plot details, he did say that Kal-El is “very important” to the project and that it will not be a World’s Finest movie pairing Superman up with Batman. Additionally, Gunn confirmed the plan is for him to direct this mystery movie and he teased an announcement could come soon.

“Superman is very important,” Gunn said when discussing his next film. “And it isn’t Batman v Superman …” The filmmaker shook his head “no” when host Josh Horowitz asked about the possibility of World’s Finest.

Before Superman released in theaters, Gunn revealed he was writing something that could be described as a follow-up, but he wouldn’t refer to it as a straightforward Superman sequel. Gunn also recently asked a fan to “define Superman 2“ when he fielded a query on social media about David Corenswet’s DC future. Interestingly, reports indicate a Superman sequel “does not appear to be imminent” despite Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan having options on their contracts.

The next DCU film on the schedule is Supergirl, which releases next summer. Earlier this week, Gunn shared that movie’s first teaser poster, giving fans a great look at star Milly Alcock’s costume. Also coming in 2026 is Clayface, which begins production later this year. Gunn has described the film as an R-rated body horror movie, illustrating the variety of tones and styles in the DCU franchise.

Some fans will probably be disappointed that Gunn’s next Superman film won’t be some kind of team up between the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. Part of the fun of shared cinematic universes is watching all the different characters interact with each other, and after seeing the DCU Superman interact with the Justice Gang, many would like for him to meet the other members of the Trinity sooner than later. At the same time, it’s arguably for the best that Gunn is holding off on a World’s Finest. After his first appearance, Henry Cavill’s Superman was forced to share the spotlight with a new Batman and the actor never got a chance to headline another pure Superman film. Gunn is being very coy about the nature of his next project, but it’s encouraging that Superman is “very important” to it. Corenswet’s performance was seen as a highlight of Superman, and many people want more of him.

It’s true Superman was very important to the narrative of Batman v Superman, but based on Gunn’s vague teases, it sounds like what he’s working on is more of a Superman-centric story that doesn’t involve another major DC Trinity member. Perhaps he’s reluctant to call his next film a straight-up Superman sequel because Superman tells a largely self-contained narrative that doesn’t have many lingering threads to pick up on. Gunn’s next movie may not be a direct sequel to that particular story, but still tell another tale about Superman. Whatever it is, hopefully it’s announced soon so fans have a clear idea of what to expect. DC Studios is officially only promoting Peacemaker Season 2 at Hall H this year, but with Gunn in attendance, maybe there will be an announcement for the next Superman.