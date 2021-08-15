The Suicide Squad Cast Reveals Who Has the Best Super Power

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max, and one of the most fun things about the movie’s release has been the press tour. The movie’s cast is stacked with fun folks who clearly had a great time making the movie together. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve learned a lot of fun behind-the-scenes information about the movie, and a new cast interview with IMDb shows many of the stars answering questions about the characters. They were all asked who they thought had the best superpowers in the bunch, and most folks said David Dastmalchian‘s Polka-Dot Man and Daniela Melchior‘s Ratcatcher 2.

“Has anyone got a good one? Pretty useless group, to be honest. You know, when you really think about it,” Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I like Polka-Dot Man,” John Cena added. He’s so downtrodden.” “Gonna go with Polka-Dots,” Juan Diego Botto (Silvio Luna) added. “They underestimate him because he’s got a silly name and a silly costume and a silly sad face,” director James Gunn explained. “It sounds ridiculous, he literally expels polka-dots, but they kind of burn through anything and everything so they’re pretty gnarly,” Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) answered.

“I’m gonna go with Ratchatcer,” Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) said. “I’m phobic with rats and I think it’s pretty crazy to have the power of like taking people down with rats,” Alice Braga (Sol Soria) replied.

The cast was also asked who they thought had the worst powers in the bunch, and everyone pretty much agreed it was Nathan Fillion’s character, T.D.K. AKA The Detatchable Kid.

“T.D.K,” Robbie answered. “His arms detach. Absolutely useless. They just go around a slap people.” “They don’t even fight,” Melchior added. “Its definitely the most ridiculous,” Courtney replied. “It can be handy,” Fillion joked.

The Los Angeles Times recently did a profile on Melchior, and it featured director James Gunn calling her character the heart of the film.

“She’s the heart of the film in so many ways,” Gunn shared. “She’s not a killer. She’s not a murderer. She’s in prison for doing something stupid with rats, that probably any of us would do, if we had a rat and a [special] wand and were incredibly poor.”

As for Fillion, the actor recently spoke with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis and explained how he and Gunn collaborated on his character. Fillion joked, “My participation in the invention of the character kind of went like this. James saying, ‘Here’s how it’s going to go.’ And me saying, ‘That sounds good.’ That’s what I call dissipation.”

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.