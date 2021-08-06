The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Calls the Film “Beautiful” and “Bonkers”

✖

The first official trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was released yesterday and many of the film's cast took to social media to show off their brand new character posters. One such person was David Dastmalchian, who is playing Polka-Dot Man in the movie and will likely reprise the role in HBO Max's Peacemaker series. Dastmalchian had some exciting things to say about the movie in his post and it's managed to get us even more excited than we already were.

"It's a beautiful, twisted, complex, love-filled, dark, bonkers, otherworldly brilliant mind... & I am so grateful to be a part of something dreamed up by it. The trailer for @jamesgunn’s @thesuicidesquad is now unleashed & I can’t wait to see the full f$&kin’ film w you all in cinemas soon," Dastmalchian wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Aquaman star, Jason Momoa. "So happy for u brother ❤️❤️," he wrote. You can view Dastmalchian's post below:

This wasn't the actor's only The Suicide Squad post from yesterday. He also shared the Polka-Dot Man poster, writing, "So excited to see the @SuicideSquadWB trailer that I just threw up a couple polka dots..." This post also had some good comments, including some from Dastmalchian's castmates. "Dots look so good on you," Nathan Fillion wrote. "So delishus," Flula Borg added. "🔥🔥🔥," Joel Kinnaman replied. You can view that post below:

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.